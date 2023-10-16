Another American A-lister, Chris Tucker, took a sho't left to the Mother City

Rush Hour star and stand-up comedian posted a video of himself singing The Lion King 's Circle of Life

South African TikTokkers were in stitches after seeing the funny clip, even giving Chris a new name

Chris Tucker has people in stitches singing 'The Circle of Life' while visiting Cape Town. Images: Brian Stukes/Getty Images, Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Chris Tucker had Mzansi rolling on the floor with laughter with his video visiting Cape Town and serenading his followers with an African hit song.

Chris Tucker sings Circle of Life in Cape Town video

The Rush Hour hitmaker posted the hilarious video on TikTok showing views of the Mother City and singing Lebo M's Circle of Life ahead of his Durban stand-up comedy show.

Check out his hilarious video below:

Mzansi finds Chris Tucker's Circle of Life video hilarious

Tucker joins the list of Americans who have spent their time in Cape Town and South African netizens gave him a warm welcome as well:

@shalome juries gave a heads-up:

"Good morning Chris Tucker and welcome to South Africa. Just a friendly reminder that loadshedding will start at 6, enjoy!"

@Mickie welcomed:

"Welcome to Cape Town, South Africa."

@botshelokhati asked:

"Was the song necessary?"

@khozakombelani predicted:

"I knew he would mess it up at the end."

@Linda Freyre was sold:

"Why media only shows us the poor areas? Chris, it’s beautiful! I wanna go."

@Mojalefa set the record straight:

"Welcome home to South Africa, Chris. We're no longer doing the Lion King stuff. It's amapiano now."

@Rachel88 honoured him:

"We must give you South African name, you're Thabo ( happiness)."

@LadyS was amused:

"Dude you just gave us another language."

@Siyabonga Wonderful Magadla offered:

"Welcome to South Africa, Mr Chris, I will teach you how to sing that song correctly."

Anthony Anderson visits Chef Siba's restaurant

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, Blackish! actor Anthony Anderson had fine wine dining at Chef Siba's restaurant.

The star posted pictures of himself and the celebrity culinarian at her Cape Town restaurant during his long vacation at the Mother City.

