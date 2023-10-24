Faith Nketsi recently embraced the Amapiano music scene by dancing to a popular Amapiano song with her best friend Kim Kholiwe

The video, shared on Faith's TikTok page, quickly went viral, earning praise from fans who were delighted to see her enjoying herself and lauding her close relationship with Kim

Social media users referred to Faith and Kim as "sisters" and expressed their admiration for the duo's dance moves and overall bond

Faith Nketsi recently stepped out of her comfort zone and vibed to an Amapiano song with her best friend Kim Kholiwe.

Faith Nketsi and Kim Kholiwe showed off their Amapiano moves. Image: @faith.nketsi and @kim_kholiwe

Source: Instagram

Faith Nketsi shows off her dance moves in cute video

Faith Nketsi has been living her best life, despite the reports that she parted ways with her husband Nzuzo Njilo. The socialite has been sharing the content that her fans signed up for.

A video of the Have Faith star vibing to an Amapiano jam alongside her best friend Kim Kholiwe has gone viral on social media. The clip posted by the stunner on her TikTok page garnered comments and reactions.

Mzansi reacts to Faith Nketsi and Kim Kholiwe's dance video

Social media users shared that they love seeing Faith Nketsi letting loose and enjoying Amapiano. Many also commended her relationship with Kim, saying they are now sisters.

@Papichullo_26 said:

"the ever beautiful faith nketsi"

@temmangondlangama added:

"these two are sisters ngci."

@~Madlabantu❤ wrote:

"haii shem Kim Is A Groovist"

@Call_me_Itu added:

"I remember the first time knowing abt Faith and i immediately thought she was a mean girl bc she is so pretty and successful,I WAS SO WRONG‍♀️❤❤❤"

@Martha commented:

"Faith doesn't look like she just had a baby.Kim issa vibe "

@missblanco10 wrote:

"Kim Sthandwa, don’t ever change ❤️❤️"

@Siggy_ noted:

"Is it me of Kim has been wanting to do this challenge."

@Lindow Sphe Nqobi said:

"for the first time seeing faith dancing for amapiano"

@Elle Triumphant said:

"These two are not friends anymore... Sisters nje."

@Sylvia Nkabinde added:

"I love your best friend for u and she's so beautiful "

@CHAMPAGNEBOY noted:

"awoa Faith again hle which one is that one"

