Andile Mpisane is catching some online smoke for doing a good deed

The Royal AM chairman shared a video handing out snacks to children on the highway and received mixed reactions from netizens

Online users called Andile out for not giving the kids better food, while others applauded him for spreading some good

Andile Mpisane is facing backlash over his video handing out snacks to children, with netizens saying he should have done more. Images: andilempisane10

Andile Mpisane recently blessed some neighbourhood kids with some snacks. The now-rumoured father of four posted a video on his Instagram page handing out chips to little kids while revving his Gusheshe and received backlash from online users.

While others were happy with Andile's generosity, others questioned why he didn't do more for the children considering his financial status.

Andile Mpisane hands out snacks

Andile Mpisane appears to be in a charitable mood and decided to shower some kids with Doritos and Simba chips.

The Royal AM chairman flexed the roar of his mighty BMW 325is while handing out treats to children at a red light and sped off once the robot turned green. Hopefully, this time JMPD didn't pull him over:

"3 minutes 25 seconds! Take me to Soweto 325 i.s."

Mzansi weighs in on Andile's generosity

Online users are divided over Andile Mpisane's charitable act, with some saying he should have done more for the kids:

gush.lane asked:

"Why don't give them groceries?"

denga_eddy advised:

"Children are being kidnapped every day. Criminals will use what you are doing to lure those children and kidnap them. Find another way of donating if you are generous."

retha_agri questioned:

"Doritos dawg?"

soso_spayi said:

"Your family so wealthy you should be donating valuable stuff not bloody crisps."

ralane.lungile responded:

"This is so staged and lame."

On the other hand, some netizens weren't as critical and applauded Andile's generosity:

puleng_0711 said:

"You guys forget that his not entitled to give anything to anyone so let him be."

sindisiwe.k responded:

"Ncooooooo this is beautiful."

themakingof_iamzandilemc commented:

"Spread love to the kids Andile, they are the future."

lizwethewrld posted:

"You’re so giving bafo, big ups!"

apushbongile added:

"Day made! The whistles from grateful hearts and the sound of your car, well done sana lwam!"

Andile Mpisane stuns with gym routine

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Andile Mpisane's workout routine that had netizens motivated to hit the gym.

The chairman has been consistent with his workout routine as well as keeping his followers updated and over time, they began to see some progress.

Fans pointed out Andile's smaller appearance and congratulated him for his hard work and discipline.

