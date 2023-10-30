TV presenter Minnie Dlamini was the host for the Miss World South Africa finales, which were broadcast on SABC 3

Minnie had the internet in a frenzy over her three daring looks, which were part of her outfit changes

Dlamini and Gert-Johan Coetzee created a green dress which paid homage to the Rugby World Cup winners, the Springboks

One of Minnie Dlamini's looks paid homage to the Springboks. Image: @minniedlamini

One thing about Minnie Dlamini, she will slay the red carpet. She looked elegant in her three outfits at the Miss World South Africa finals.

Minnie Dlamini steals the show at Miss World SA

TV presenter Minnie Dlamini was the host for the Miss World SA finals. The pageant took place on 28 October 2023 at the State Theatre in Pretoria.

Minnie had the internet in a frenzy over her three daring looks, which were part of her outfit changes. Her opener was a traditional black and white gown designed by Palesa Mokubung.

She strut the red carpet in a Gert-Johan Coetzee dress, donning a red gown.

Gert and Minnie honour the Bokke

In one look, Minnie donned a green dress which paid homage to the Rugby World Cup winners, the Springboks.

The pride of the nation beat New Zealand in a smashing rugby match that had South Africans glued to their screens.

To honour the back-to-back world champions, Minnie wore green in their favour.

"Last night @gertjohancoetzee and I decided to celebrate the @bokrugby by creating this custom green masterpiece For the @missworldsouthafrica final look."

Mzansi showers Minnie with praise

Minnie never fails to impress with her fashionable looks. This time was no different as the presenter impressed her fans with her gorgeous outfits.

TTPhakoe said:

"MinnieDlamini, I am very happy. I am very proud of you, girl. Congratulations. I even stopped the boys to watch the games for this... I love you."

yayarsa said:

"You did so well, Minnie, and you looked incredible! Like always."

thelazymakoti said:

"This look is perfect."

tebellosedimo said:

"This dress was the it."

alex_memela lauded:

"Beautiful lady, I got a chance to speak with and oh yes. She’s the best."

Minnie Dlamini announces her comeback in the entertainment space

In a previous report from Briefly News, Minnie Dlamini had announced that she would be making her comeback to the entertainment space.

She also returned with a presenter gig for a new TV show on Mzansi Magic called Curated, posting a teaser.

Her colleagues have welcomed her back with open arms, congratulating her on her new gig.

