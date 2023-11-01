Lorraine Meropa recently celebrated another trip around the sun and she was glowing

The former The Queen actress announced her birthday on Instagram with a stunning photo dump

Fans rallied to wish the actress well on her special day with heartfelt messages

Former ‘The Queen’ star Lorraine Moropa received endless compliments from supporters for her gorgeous birthday photos. Images: lorraine.sa

Lorraine Meropa celebrated her birthday on 31 October and shared the news on her social media accounts. The former The Queen actress, known for her role as Lerato Khoza, was showered with sweet birthday tributes as she celebrated her special day.

Lorraine posted some stunning photos from her birthday celebration and received endless compliments from her followers.

Lorraine Meropa shares birthday photo dump

Lorraine Meropa celebrated her birthday on 31 October and shared the news with some stunning Instagram photos from her party.

The actress looked gorgeous in a pink outfit complete with a flawless face beat on her outing, where she posed for pictures with balloons and roses:

"With another candle added on my cake this year, I can only be indebted to GOD for the precious gift of life."

Lorraine recently received a surprise visit from Thuso Mbedu, who praised her kind heart and work ethic after she landed a role in Mandoza's biopic, Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza.

Fans cheer Lorraine on her birthday

Mzansi rallied to wish Lorraine well on her special day. Popular for her role as Lerato Khoza on The Queen, Lorraine has garnered a large social media following of over 500K supporters on Instagram.

Her followers sent heartfelt messages on her 27th birthday:

mailula.cassius said:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MY LOVE! GOD BLESS YOU WITH EVERYTHING YOUR HEART DESIRES TO ACHIEVE."

dawnthandeka_king responded:

"Happy birthday, baby!"

kwanele.xx fawned over Lorraine:

"Happy birthday, beautiful lady!!"

lerato_mvelase commented:

"Happy birthday, angel."

renatestuurman gushed:

"Happy birthday, beautiful!"

koketso_motlhabane said:

"Happy birthday, gorgeous Lolo, many blessings."

alex_memela praised:

"Always beautiful!"

reneilwe996

"I never forget your birthday. Happy birthday, my fav actress, I love you with all my heart. God bless you with many more years to come."

