The composer of The Lion King , Lebo M, has been cleared by the CCMA for unfair dismissal

Dlamini claimed that she was fired because of her friendship with LeboM's estranged wife, Pretty Samuels

Presiding Commissioner James Ngoako Matshekga ruled the case be closed against Sbo Dlamini

Lebo M has won a CCMA case against ex-wife's friend Sbo Dlamini. Images: @thereallebo_m

Another win is in the bag for Lebohang "Lebo M" Morake after a year filled with drama, after his case with the CCMA was closed following a former employee accusing him of unfair dismissal.

The composer of The Lion King was dragged to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) by a former employee, Sbo Dlamini who lost the case at the Pretoria final hearing on 31 October.

Sbo Dlamini accuses Lebo M of unfair dismissal after his fallout with Pretty Samuels

According to a report seen by ZiMoja, Sbo was hired by the Lebo M Production finance department in February 2023.

The woman, who is Pretty Samuels' (Lebo M's estranged wife) friend, lived in the Morake household before moving to his apartment and was using the company's cellphone, laptop and printer on top of being paid R25K monthly.

She accused Morake of unfairly dismissing her because of his marital woes with Samuels, which were hot news in Mzansi during the year.

Lebo M freed from unfair dismissal charges

The reality TV show star, who is filming another season of Lebo M: Coming Home, was cleared of Dlamini's accusation after the CCMA Commissioner James Ngoako Matshekga closed the case:

"No deductions such as UIF and tax were made from her payment. She also received several payments as reimbursements for the expenses that she incurred on behalf of the 1st respondent (Samuels) whilst Lebohang was away.

She worked day and night for the 1st respondent. She was never told that she was a consultant".

