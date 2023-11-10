Tyla has been living her best life since her hit song Water blew up and made her a viral sensation

The popular singer is currently out in Jamaica enjoying some time off but it looks like she's still hard at work on new music

Tyla sparked new music rumours after she was spotted in the GeeJam Studios, with fans speculating the possibility of dancehall music

Fans are speculating that Tyla is working on Dancehall music after taking photos in a Jamaican studio. Images: Tyllaaaaaaa

Source: Twitter

Tyla is out in Jamaica enjoying the fruits of her labour, and we absolutely love it for her. The viral sensation was spotted at the GeeJam Hotel, home of the famous GeeJam Studios, where she sparked the possibility of new music, even a dancehall remix of her hit song, Water.

Tyla's online admirers can't help but show love to the 21-year-old singer as they look forward to new music from her.

Tyla makes a splash in Jamaica

South African singer-songwriter Tyla is living her best life in Jamaica, fans love it. The Water hitmaker is booked and busy and has been doing back-to-back shows, seeing that she's the talk of the town.

She recently hit the sandy shores of Jamaica for some downtime and an epic studio session. She shared some snaps on her social media pages of her Jamaican trip and had fans going crazy:

Fans weigh in on Tyla's trip

Tyla's trip to Jamaica, more so her photos in the studio, caused a frenzy, with fans asking if they should expect new Dancehall music from the singer.

Netizens recently roasted an American singer who did a cover of Tyla's song, Water.

4everMusik1 made a request:

"We want remix."

BrayForJade said:

"I knew it. She went GeeJam probably."

kim_luvslife asked:

"Koffee x Tyla collab when?"

Tyla makes live TV debut

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News caught online reactions to the singer's first live TV performance for Water on the Bianca talk show, with many fans praising her flawless talent:

"She sings amazingly live too? Oh, Tyla the superstar you are."

She had Mzansi and Nigeria divided recently on which country could rightfully claim her and Amapiano after she blew up with her hit single.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News