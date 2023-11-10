Blxckie has thanked rapper Yung Swiss for helping him during his early rap career before he became famous

The rapper mentioned how Yung Swiss featured him on a song, although they never dropped it

Yung Swiss returned the kind gesture by sharing his side of the story as to why he decided to give Blxckie a chance

One of Mzansi's hottest rappers, Blxckie, was filled with gratitude when he decided to give rapper Yung Swiss his flowers. Somnyama, recalled a time when the rapper extended a helping hand that helped kick-start his rap career.

How Yung Swiss helped Blxckie

To his X page, @Blxckie__ thanked rapper Yung Swiss for being among the few people who recognised him during his early rap career.

He said in 2019, before he became famous, Yung Swiss hit him up for a collaboration. Although the collaboration never got to fruition, the gesture still holds some significance to him.

"I saw a post about Yung Swiss earlier, and it reminded me that he was actually the very first 'mainstream' brother to hit me up back in 2019 before I even thought of doing the Jozi thing. We did a whole song; it was mad. He didn't drop it, though. But shoutout to him; he saw the vision."

Yung Swiss responds to Blxckie

It must be very heartwarming to see a person you helped give you the much-deserved recognition. This is what happened to Yung Swiss, who returned the kind gesture with even more kinder words.

Yung Swiss explained why he decided to hit up Blxckie:

"Haha I remember looking through SoundCloud and YouTube on a mission to find the next big thing.. and you were him, my dawg. I had 0 doubts. Glad I was right and you a real one for this!"

Blxckie on getting shout out by Nelly Furtado

In a previous report from Briefly News, Blxckie opened up about his intentional efforts to stand out in the crowded rap scene. He was in the studio with the likes of Nelly Furtado and Wale.

Blxckie lauded his supportive manager for these collaborations. He cannot wait for the upcoming releases to hit the streets.

