Will Smith's former assistant, Brother Bilaal, dropped a bombshell about the The Pursuit of Happiness star

Billaal revealed in an interview that Smith engaged in sexual activities with actor Duane Martin

The unverified allegations have sparked chatter on social media and placed Smith on the trending topics list

Will Smith at the Oscars and Duane Martin at the premiere of 'L.A.'s Finest'. Image: Neilson Barnard and Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

During a recent interview with US blogger Tasha K, Brother Bilaal, a former friend and assistant of Will Smith, made startling allegations about the actor's past.

Will Smith's former assistant speaks out

He mentioned that Smith had sexual relations with the All of Us star Duane Martin. The teaser of the interview, uploaded to YouTube on Monday 13 November, has sparked discussions around the claims.

Will Smith and Duane Martin caught

Bilaal recalled the incident when he stumbled upon Smith and Martin doing the deed with vivid details. He claimed that he caught the actors hot and heavy in Martin's dressing room.

“I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having an*l s*x with Will. There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there.”

Watch the video below:

Interview ignites speculations

The controversial interview has ignited speculations, with many questioning the credibility and motivations behind the revelations.

See some of the comments below:

@TheGListed2 said:

"And we thought Jada's memoir, confessions, and interviews have been disrespectful towards Will."

@ApheleleJody posted:

"There is always something happening with Will Smith’s family and we always get shocked."

@stevezyyyy stated:

"No matter what guys, I still feel like Will Smith deserves some respect and love from you people."

@brothabuddha879 commented:

"If I feel sick just hearing this, I feel sorry for that brother Will Smith, and why would a so-called friend do this?"

@tprice3011 stated:

"Isn't this what Tisha Campbell has been saying for years? I guess this is validation."

@sibusiso3909 mentioned:

"WOW! The evil things people do! He is the most cruel and despicable so-called friend. How malicious is this?"

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals Chris Rock asked her out

In another article, Briefly News reported that Jada Pinkett Smith is on tour for her latest memoir, Worthy, and is dropping bombshell upon bombshell. The actress, upon revealing the status of her marriage with Will Smith, has shared that Chris Rock was hitting on her.

The infamous comedian was slapped silly by Will at the 2022 Oscars. According to Jada, this was around the time that Rock asked her out, assuming that she and Will were in the process of getting divorced.

