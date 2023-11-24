North West, Kim Kardashian and rapper Ye's child took another swipe at her mother

This time, she dragged Kim's 2023 Met Gala outfit on the night of the final fitting, failing to pretend

The video had people giving the little girl a standing ovation for her honesty, wanting to see more of her in the show

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, seems not to favour her mom's style choice. The talented 10-year-old did not mince her words yet again in telling her billionaire mother how she felt about her wardrobe.

North West won't stop fighting with her mother, Kim Kardashian, and taking swipes at her. Images: MEGA/GC Images, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ, Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

North West drags Kim Kardashian's iconic 2023 Met Gala outfit

A video shared on Twitter (X app) by user @SomaKazima shows a snippet from an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians where Kim goes for a final dress fitting of her pearl-themed couture gown by Daniel Roseberry.

In the clip, North roasts the outfit at every chance, saying the pearls look like they're from a Dollar store. The video was captioned:

"North really be letting Kim have it, 'You look cheap'."

Check out the video below:

Netizens amazed by North West's brutal honesty

Online spectators observed that North took her bluntness from her controversial father and were fascinated by the episode, saying:

@kamthebeautiful said:

"'It’s looking like beachy' and she was right because it’s giving kunkka shell."

@lorenzo99ism added:

“'You knowwww, I might not like your necklace, or your outfit,' wow, North."

@sweetdrewberry commented:

"I might have to start watching just for North."

@origJusemeister observed:

"Dam they created a savage."

@issajock said:

"Very articulate child but when she said: 'Its looking beachy' I dropped my phone."

@inmypurpose29 commented:

"Spirit of Kanye is alive in that baby I love it."

@dan_thee_bailey imagined:

"Imagine telling the creative director of Schiaparelli that his haute couture gown looked like it was from the dollar store."

@CremedelaShem was sure:

"I know Kanye is a proud Pa. North keeps Kim in check."

