Mzansi's new socialite Skomota has been supposedly linked with a famous family

One user posted a picture of veteran actor Seputla Segobodi side-by-side with the new entertainer, who is always being taken for a ride by slay queens

Netizens found the collage too hilarious, seeing the uncanny resemblance between the two men

Kenneth Mashaba was teased by netizens that he is Skomota's father. Images: @juicy_jay_na

Somota's stars seem to be aligning as he grows more and more famous by the day for his reputation with groove baddies. He now has gained popularity for his uncanny resemblance to a legendary thespian, with social media pointing at their features.

Samkota liked with veteran actor Seputla Segobodi

One user @DMN4ever posted on his Twitter (X app) account a picture collage of Skomota and former Generations: The Legacy actor Seputla Segobodi, who played the character of Kenneth Mashaba, with a speculation caption that said:

"Apparently Kenneth Mashaba is Skomota 's father."

Check out the hilarious picture below:

Tweeps amused by Smokota and Seputla Segobodi's resemblance

The hilarious collage looked so convincing that some people missed the humour and believed that the picture was real. Here are some of the comments from social media users:

@Mfoka_Mlangeni said:

"Awu the Mashabas, madoda."

@Mascavici confessed:

"Honestly, at this point, Skomota is what most men in SA wish to be."

@petselectrical warned:

"I hope you ain't gonna get in trouble for this."

@SisaR1zn calculated:

"Kshuth ilo olama uThomas? Kwakyakathen klelikhaya kodwa madoda."

@Nkosi_Shebi confessed:

"The resemblance is there."

@_MGLKD_ said:

"Would make sense in terms of looks."

@kzn_boyzin added:

"It goes without saying."

@iam_edmondd agreed:

"Oh really they look alike."

@RonnyMhlanga weighed in:

"Kenneth Mashaba owes the public an explanation ka Skomota struu."

@toperoM commented:

"Kenneth Mashaba walked so that Skomota could run."

@Tsheokoolkat4 was convicted:

"Kenneth Mashaba from 'Generations' is a father of Skomota. Sorry fam, I can't keep a secret for long ke phenyogetswe."

