Minnie Dlamini is spending quality time with her son Netha Jones during the festive season

Despite facing a reported custody battle with her estranged ex-husband Quinton Jones, Minnie expressed her love for her son

The picture received mixed reactions from social media users who her natural beauty and mothering skills

Minnie Dlamini is among the many celebrities who are laying low and having quality time with their families during the festive season.

Minnie Dlamini shared a picture carrying Netha on her back. Image: @minniedlamini

Minnie Dlamini serves mommy goals in recent picture

Renowned Mzansi media personality Minnie Dlamini does not joke about her role as a mother. The star shares her son Netha Jones with her estranged ex-husband Quinton Jones.

The Honeymoon star who is allegedly in a heated custody battle with Quinton shared a make-up-free picture with Netha on her back. In the picture shared by the popular entertainment blog MDN News on social media, Minnie even ditched her fancy wigs for her short natural hair.

Minnie also made it clear that her son is the best gift she has ever received. The caption of the post read:

"Minnie Dlamini gushes over her son as the year comes to a close. The only gift received that trumps them all, will forever be my son".

Minnie Dlamini's picture receives mixed reaction

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Minnie's picture. Some hailed her for serving motherhood goals, others said the star looked lonely.

@Spade37295887 said:

"She looks good without makeup."

@Uthando2023 added:

"You look really lonely. So beautiful but alone."

@I_am_reckles noted:

"Said every single mother ever..."

@OnkgoMoloko wrote:

"Future son-boyfriend."

Minnie Dlamini says 2023 was difficult year for her

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that 2023 is nearing its end, and Minnie Dlamini has been on top of the trending list recently. The star talked about how this year has treated her so far.

Media personality Quinton Jones's ex-wife, Minnie Dlamini, has been making many headlines. The star recently shared on her Instagram page how difficult this year has been for her. Dlamini shared an Instagram story stating how exhausted she was and how tough it was for her.

