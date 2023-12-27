American host Nick Cannon stunned many fans on social media with his six different Christmas shoots

A video of the star's different shoots with his baby mamas, except for Maria Carey, was shared on social media

Many netizens were left in stitches with how he was so present for Xmas to all his baby mamas

Nick Cannon spent Christmas with his baby mamas and kids. Image: Momodu Mansaray/Noam Galai

When you thought you'd seen it all, Nick Cannon pulled up a stunt that left many social media users stunned this Christmas after he opened up about having a 13th child earlier this year.

Nick Cannon's six different Xmas shoots trend on X

The American TV host and actor Nick Cannon recently made headlines once again on X, formerly Twitter after his scandal with his ex-wife Mariah Carey of getting full custody of their twins.

A trending video showcasing the star's different six Christmas shoots with his baby mamas, excluding Mariah Carey, trended on social media after a Twitter (X) user @neliswa__ngada posted it on her page and captioned it:

"Nick Canon did 6 different Xmas family shoots. Please I stan a present family man okay!"

See the video below:

Nick stuns fans with his Christmas stunt

Shortly after the clip went viral, many netizens were left stunned, and others were left in stitches with how bold and confident Cannon is and how he literally spent Christmas with all his kids except Carey's twin. See some of the comments below:

@Thepiscesgeng wrote:

"Love it for only one Tbh."

@AliceMathole said:

"Goated this one."

@sibu_maposa questioned:

"Uphi uMaria namawele."

@BaartmanZandi shared:

"Mariah did not join this circus, love it for her."

@Mslenah_ mentioned:

"Someone on Tiktok commented and said 12 days of Nickmas."

@kulibali_no_7 commented:

"I hope he will always have money."

@AgneKwena responded:

"Man was still able to make time for all of his children."

@ThulaniSundu replied:

"I hope he is a PRESENT father, and not only present for births and holiday photoshoots."

Cannon forgets baby's name

In a separate story Briefly News reported that Cannon, who shares those kids with six women, during a recent interview, failed to list all the names of his 12 children.

The online community shared hilarious comments, and Onyx's mum, LaNisha Cole, also shared a cryptic message in response.

