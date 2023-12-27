Rapper Emtee raised many eyebrows with his weird performance preparation

A video of the star doing what looks like push-ups on a couch at an establishment was leaked on social media

Many netizens were concerned, mentioning that he smokes a lot and that he should stop

Emtee raised eyebrows with how he prepared for his performance. Image: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Emtee has made headlines once again on social media as a video of him when he was about to perform was leaked. This comes after the star was booted off stage by Shebeshxt's fans.

Emtee's weird performance preparation trends on X

The Roll Up hitmaker has been trending online for all the wrong reasons. Not so long ago, the rapper denied the rumours of him being a washed-up rapper and said he is not close to being one. Recently, he topped the trending list on X after a clip of his weird performance preparation was leaked online.

In the video, Emtee is seen doing weird push-ups on a couch at an establishment. The clip was shared on Twitter (X) by the gossip and news page MDNews and captioned it:

"Emtee getting ready to perform."

Watch the video below:

Emtee's video raises many eyebrows

Shortly after the clip was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with concerned messages, where others wrote that the rapper smoked too much and must stop before it's too late. See some of the comments below:

@Sandiso__N wrote:

"He smokes too much this one."

@WoeligeChuck said:

"People please talk to this boy before we post another artist dead at 36."

@Pablos619 replied:

"Aii, this boy smokes."

@Fr85906Freddy commented:

"This one smokes too much glue."

@IamthabangK mentioned:

"Stretching to give a killer performance. Bro is ready with high adrenaline."

@Chuma_Mda responded:

"Why am I de horse..."

Industry politics to blame for the delay?

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee hinted at industry politics as the main reason he did not release his album. He planned to release the project in 2023, but that has not happened yet.

He mentioned that some people are set on making his life miserable and that he had completed the album. However, many fans were confused because the rapper is an independent artist.

