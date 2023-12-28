DJ Uncle Waffles' recent live performance left many netizens scratching their heads

The video of the star circulated on social media after it was reshared by the news and gossip page MDNews

The star was dancing on stage while she was playing her set, but many were unsure of her performance

Uncle Waffles performance didn't meet the standards fans were looking for. Image: @uncle.waffles

Amapiano star Uncle Waffles has been making waves in the entertainment industry, and recently, she has made headlines after her live performance video circulated on social media.

Uncle Waffles recent live performance wasn't giving

The 23-year-old star has been trending on social media a lot this year. The DJ, not so long ago, was dragged by Americans for her wigs and her teeth, and now she is the talk of town after her recent live performance left many netizens scratching their heads online.

In the video, the Tanzania hitmaker was dancing on stage during her set, entertaining her audience. The clip was posted on X, formerly Twitter, by the news and gossip page MDNews, and they captioned it:

"Uncle Waffles performing live."

See the post below:

Uncle Waffles also shared the video on her Instagram page, and she captioned it:

"FIRST EPISODE OF FLY RAFIO OUT RNNN, we’re getting oh so flyyyy."

Watch the video below:

Fans unimpressed with Uncle Waffles performance

See some of the comments below:

@DonaldMakhasane wrote:

"Why is she so big suddenly."

@NalaThokozane said:

"Nothing my 11-year-old niece wouldn't do."

@BrazenNanami shared:

"Imagine Black Coffee doing 80% dancing and 20% DJ."

@sewelankoana commented:

"Was expecting to see something spectacular."

@ConvoMan2 mentioned:

"Very unattractive these days. She’s going to over compensate with dressing less..Watch…"

@TrueStorieDoc responded:

"This one is finished already."

@Nkulimassive replied:

"Nothing is moving at this point."

@JustMelly_Papi stated:

"I don’t see fans moving there."

Somizi shares thoughts on Uncle Waffles

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that media personality Somizi Mhlongo shared his thoughts on Uncle Waffles after meeting the star for the first time.

The media personality revealed that he first met Uncle Waffles in person at a gig they were both booked at over the past weekend. He detailed how he observed her do her thing and was more than impressed with her work ethic.

