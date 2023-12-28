Award-winning singer Samthing Soweto plans to make a big return to the music scene very soon

He shared online that he would be stepping into the studio very soon and was met with excitement from his fans

Many flooded his comments with suggestions on who he should work with to mark his big return

Something Soweto has made the announcement of his big return to music. Image: @samthingsoweto

Source: Instagram

Samthing Soweto fans are about to feast. The award-winning singer and songwriter Samthing Soweto announced his plans to make a big return to the music scene.

Samthing Soweto makes a big announcement

Taking to X on 27 December, Samthing Soweto shared that he would be stepping into the studio on 28 December. This comes after a long hiatus of not releasing any music.

"I’m going to start recording again. Tomorrow."

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The singer's announcement was met with excitement from his fans who could not contain it.

Fans cannot wait to for new music from Samthing Soweto

Many of his loyal fans flooded his comments with suggestions on who he should work with to mark his big return.

@Thee_MamaMufasa

"This had already made my 2024."

@TeddyWest_SA

"Adele got nothing on you. You're the Greatest."

@_ShaunKeyz

"I need you to start making music with Kabza and Kelvin Momo, trust me your come back is gonna be hard."

@NatashaLight4

"I need you to realize Nodoli 2, because what you did on that song can’t be undidn’t."

@brackadash

"2024 we need the album somblief tuu, and we wanna see feature Kelvin Momo, Kabza de Small & Sasha."

Samthing Soweto sends out cryptic tweet

The singer was not exactly silent. He has been making appearances and performing on various stages. But in 2022 he apologised to his fans for being silent and said he thought hat his music was wack.

"I'm sorry for the silence. I thought I was wack but today I discovered how dope I am."

The star then released his hit song Amagents and it became an instant hit among his fans.

Wits student showed love to Samthing Soweto

In a previous report from Briefly News, Akanamali hitmaker Samthing Soweto took to social media to show gratitude to the University of Witwatersrand.

Samthing Soweto performed at the university's 100th birthday celebration. Students from the prestigious event flocked to Samthing Soweto's comments sections to praise him for his lit stage.

Source: Briefly News