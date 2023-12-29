Amapiano singer Young Stunna claims he used to sell cigarettes and weed in school

Young Stunna used to sell weed in school, but his fans were not too happy about this. Image: @youngstunna

Many musician have never shied away from speaking about their pasts. Even singer Young Stunna has opened up about his past when he was still a hustling young scholar.

Young Stunna opens up about his high school life

The Amapiano singing sensation Young Stunna made a claim in a viral video that he used to sell cigarettes and weed in school. The video has gained traction, leaving some of his fans unimpressed that he would even brag about this

Young Stunna also said he sells his music the same way he used to sell weed in school.

Watch the video shared by @MDNnews below:

Netizens slam Young Stunna

Some people were not at all impressed by this. Many had this to say:

@Limpooi17 said:

"Please arrest him."

@Mbongeni_Kupiso joked:

"Where is Saps to arrest this drug dealer?"

@Mayo6Tee joked:

"And he’s saying it like its a good thing."

@urban said:

"I believe him he looks like that guy."

@mkhandawire

"Wrong message to the young ones."

@PercyMzangwa said:

"I need artists to shut up. They must just sing."

@Bhabha_ZN said:

"The funny thing is that he used to sell smokes too back in high school."

@Bhabha_ZN asked:

"Did he post this on his socials or it was leaked. Is this something to be proud of."

@mzamogalore laughed:

"I bet he thinks that’s gangsta dude that’s legal."

Young Stunna and Masterpiece YVK accused of being after-nines

In a previous report from Briefly News, Young Stunna and his friend Masterpiece YVK have raised eyebrows with their recent behaviour.

A video of them singing his new spiritual song while holding each other cosily at groove fueled ongoing after-nine rumours. Social media users were moved by his new song but couldn't help but notice their closeness.

