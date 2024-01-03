Jada Pinkett Smith recently posted a new photo on her social media page

The actress/ author's latest snap showing off her leg warmers had netizens looking twice to see if it was her

Online users couldn't help but mistake the Worthy author for Fat Joe

Netizens are in stitches after mistaking Jada Pinkett Smith for Fat Joe. Images: Santiago Felipe, Raymond Hall

Jada Pinkett Smith is catching some shade because of her new photo. The author posted a mirror selfie flaunting her denim leg warmers and had netizens in stitches thinking she was a skinny version of American rapper, Fat Joe.

Jada Pinkett Smith posts new picture

Taking some time off to enjoy the cold weather and relax from promoting her newly released and seldom-critiqued memoir, Worthy, Jada Pinkett Smith shared a casual photo showing off her outfit for the day.

A fan of loose-fitting clothing, Jada retired her formal attire for some joggers and an oversized bomber jacket, where she showed off her retro denim leg warmers:

"I think jean leg warmers are where it’s at for me in 2024!"

Netizens weigh in on Jada Pinkett Smith's look

Online users had a field day throwing shade on Jada's look, where some claimed the actress struck a resemblance to Fat Joe because of her bald head and baggy clothes:

BlazeoOvsky joked:

"That lean back had me thinking Fat Joe has been hitting the gym."

ribz_rb said:

"I thought it was slim Fat Joe."

SciyandaSithole was spicy:

"She is becoming the man Will Smith failed to be."

Lush_Beauty1 was concerned:

"A lot is going on with Jada."

lowkeeeeeyyyyyy claimed:

"She wanna be Pac so bad."

nmecantbeblankk posted:

"Nah, I swore this was Fat Joe slimmed down! I love her!"

Will Smith supports Jada Pinkett Smith

In an earlier report, Briefly News revealed Will Smith's unwavering support for his estranged partner, Jada Pinkett Smith and her new book, Worthy:

"I applaud and honour you. If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I love you endlessly."

This came after Jada hogged online publications with her revelations that she and Will had been separated (not divorced) for over six years.

