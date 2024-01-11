Tbo Touch and DJ Fresh discussed their spirituality and experiences with religion, touching on the topic of judgment in churches

Tbo Touch, who grew up in a religious household, shared his surprising encounter with the Holy Spirit in unexpected places

DJ Fresh revealed his preference for a non-judgmental church environment

Tbo Touch and DJ Fresh recently opened up about their religion and going to church during an interview on DJ Fresh's popular podcast What A Week (WAW).

Tbo Touch and DJ Fresh opened up about spirituality and churches. Image: @tbotouch and @djfreshsa

Source: Instagram

Tbo Touch says he heard the Holy Spirit in a club

It's not every day when two of the most popular South African DJs sit down and chat about religion. Tbo Touch was recently a guest on DJ Fresh's podcast and they delved deeper into the issue of churches.

Speaking during the latest episode of What A Week, Tbo Touch and DJ Fresh spoke about the issue of judgement in churches. DJ Fresh even revealed that he goes to a white church because the people there do not judge you based on who you are or what you are wearing.

Tbo Touch added that although he grew up in a religious home, he has experienced great things while interacting with the least expected people. The star also added that he has experienced the Holy Spirit in unexpected places.

Watch the video below:

SA weighs in on Tbo Touch and DJ Fresh's conversation

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the two stars' interview. Some agreed about toxicity in churches, others said Tbo Touch might have exaggerated.

@dungatoti83 said:

"Who has time to talk about deliverance in a club? Hai stop capping. Would Fresh not judge me if I come to his business presentation wearing a swimming suit?"

@miss.matseke commented:

"❤️ Come to Hillsong Wonderboom sometime. You’ll love it."

@lloyd_khambule added:

"2 of the best in S.A."

