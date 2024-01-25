Justin Timberlake stunned fans when he performed Tyla's hit song

The singer had his fans chanting Water at the top of their lungs during his recent show

The performance sparked varied reactions from netizens, where some cheered for Tyla while others threw shade at Justin

Netizens weighed in on Justin Timberlake's performance of Tyla's hit song, 'Water.' Images: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images and Instagram/ tyla

Source: UGC

Justin Timberlake recently had the crowd jumping when he performed Tyla's hit song, Water. The Grammy-nominated song had Justin's fans singing their hearts out in a video, and netizens loved every second of it and cheered Tyla on for her growing success.

Justin Timberlake sings to Tyla's song

In less than a year, Tyla has travelled the globe all thanks to one song - how crazy is that? Water placed her on the biggest stages and shows, not to mention put her name on global music charts, and it's still soaring.

As Tyla preps for the release of her anticipated self-titled album, Justin Timberlake took a swing at the Johannesburg pop star's hit song during his recent show.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

In a video shared by Twitter (X) user NalaThokozane, the Mirrors hitmaker gave a lively performance of the infectious song and had the crowd singing along word-for-word:

Netizens react to Justin Timberlake's performance

Netizens hated on Justin and claimed that he was trying to ride Tyla's wave:

trippyjoee said:

"Never beating the 'he wants to be black allegations.'"

Ghost_one_one wrote:

"He thought he ate but he really didn't."

Mesh5hark demanded:

"He should be arrested and made to pay for copyright infringement."

ctrlalfonso warned Justin:

"Get away from her!"

britneyxcyrus wasn't impressed:

"This is kinda cringe."

callmechunli__ posted:

"Not him trying to leach off of Tyla!"

kemss21 was confused:

"I still do not understand why he did this."

Tyla performs on The Voice finale

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Tyla's performance of Water for the season finale of The Voice.

The singer gave viewers an electrifying and unforgettable performance that sparked some mixed reactions among netizens:

mrs_reusch said:

"Who is this? Never heard of her, and this was horrible! NBC really ruined 'The Voice' legacy with trash."

Source: Briefly News