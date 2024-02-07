Anele Mdoda got to interview her childhood crush at the Grammy Awards

The radio personality had a chat with Brown Sugar actor Boris Kodjoe

Mzansi gushed at Anele's photos with her crush, with the ladies saying he hadn't lost his spark

Anele Mdoda showed off a photo from her interview with her girlhood crush, Boris Kodjoe. Images: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda recently interviewed her childhood crush, Boris Kodjoe. The two attended the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, and Anele relived her childhood dream, leaving Mzansi ladies green with envy.

Anele Mdoda shows off interview with Boris Kodjoe

Who can say they got to talk to their Hollywood crush in their lifetime? Anele Mdoda sure can.

The radio personality smiled from ear to ear at a Grammy Awards party when she interviewed her childhood crush, Boris Kodjoe.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Anele shared a photo from their chat on her Twitter (X) page before going live on her radio show and got up close and personal with Kodjoe.

The German actor is known for his role as Kelby on Brown Sugar as well as for portraying Damon Carter on Soul Food, where he met his wife, Nicole Ari Parker - sorry, ladies!

"My childhood crush. Interview about to play at 7:10. He said to me at the end of the chat: "You’re good!'"

Mzansi reacts to Anele Mdoda's post

Netizens gushed at Anele's photo with Boris, with the ladies still finding the actor as attractive as ever:

dokter_phil joked:

"And it shows that you were prepared to crawl under his skin and live there!"

NtorhMthethwa posted:

"The way you stared at him with that smile!"

mo_hau was stunned:

"Not Anele interviewing my crush!"

KanyoKngwendu said:

"Yho, I would have fumbled that interview, shame."

AstridAvdm joked:

"I could feel you blushing on the radio this morning."

Rudzani_7 threw shade:

"You were too close."

Anele Mdoda and Sizwe Dhlomo's chemistry sparks dating rumours

In more Anele Mdoda updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the radio personality's snaps with her friend, Sizwe Dhlomo.

Mzansi couldn't help but be suspicious of the pair's relationship after seeing their chemistry around each other:

RotoBuffet said:

"The look says it all; she's smitten by Sizwe."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News