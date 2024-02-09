Boity Thulo showed off her picture with Musa Keys at a Grammy Awards pre-party

The media personality attended the Los Angeles party with some big names and shared photos online

Fans and celebs gushed over Boity's photo dump and showed love for her picture with Musa

Boity Thulo shared her cute photo with Musa Keys at a Grammy Awards pre-party. Images: boity, musakeys

Boity Thulo was having the time of her life in Los Angeles ahead of the Grammy Awards and that embarrassing incident on the red carpet. The media personality attended a fancy pre-party and took some snaps with local muso, Musa Keys and some of Hollywood's elite.

Boity Thulo flaunts photos with Musa Keys

Our girl Boity Thulo is living it up in Los Angeles and has been sharing some fantastic content from her stay.

Having recently attended the Grammy Awards, the rapper showed off some photos from the Grammy pre-party hosted by Empire Distribution in Hollywood. Also in attendance was Musa Keys, who posed for a photo with Boity.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Wuz Dat hitmaker shared a photo dump from her night out with the stars and stunned in a black bodycon cutout dress. Twitter (X) user MDN News shared her photo with Musa Keys:

"Empire Grammy Party!"

Mzansi reacts to Boity Thulo's photos

Netizens are loving Boity's pics with Musa Keys and gushed at Mzansi's superstars:

keimo_bane said:

"You ate and left no crumbs."

_yourfavokuhle_ cheered:

"Living your best life, love to see it!"

netflixsa showed love to Boity:

"Looking absolutely stunning!"

dopeconogist hyped Boity up:

"Most definitely queening, no wonder they are hating!"

jullz_hairstylist gushed:

"So fresh, so clean, and so gorgeous."

busiwe_bubu complimented Musa Keys' jacket:

"I like his jacket."

Non_Kafir_ asked:

"What's going on? Are they dating?"

jacktairo speculated:

"He is already giving her a R100 000 allowance."

Boity Thulo mingles with Ice Spice

In more Boity Thulo updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper's sweet photos with Ice Spice.

This was after Boity was trolled for being booted off the Grammy Awards red carpet, however, she was all smiles and seemed unbothered.

