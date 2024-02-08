South African rapper Boitumelo 'Boity' Thulo stunned in a beautiful blue dress in Beverly Hills, California

South African rapper Boity Thulo who is also an award-winning entrepreneur, has been serving her fans with some amazing content of herself living it up in the USA after she was spotted with Kefilwe Mabote attending the 66th Grammy Awards.

Boity Thulo stuns in blue

The Whuz Dat? hitmaker Boitumelo Thulo has been making headlines on social media recently. Not so long ago, the 33-year-old rapper shared some stunning pictures of herself in a gorgeous blue dress at Beverly Hills in California.

The star stated in her caption that she was attending the African Grammy nominee's brunch. Thulo posted the pictures on her Instagram page and wrote:

"The African Grammy Nominee Brunch. Honouring our African stars ✨"

The news and gossip page MDNews also posted a picture of the star draped in a blue dress and wrote:

"Boity Thulo in Beverly Hills, USA..❤"

Fans complimented her

Shortly after she shared the pictures on social media, many of her fans complimented how gorgeous she looked:

djzinhle wrote:

"Stunning."

ayandathabethe_ said:

"Represent."

msmanche complimented:

"Beautiful."

modiehithulo shared:

"Gone girl at her best!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ bring that Maybach with ️️"

natashagalkina commented:

"You look lovely."

Boity pushed at the Grammy Awards red carpet

A video of South African rapper Boity Thulo being pushed around at the Grammy Awards has gone viral on social media. The clip shows the star being told to move while trying to take pictures on the red carpet.

The viral clip posted by @ChrisExcel102 shows the Bakae rapper trying to pose for pictures but was pushed around.

Ntsiki Mazwai suspicious of Tyla's Grammy Award win

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her thoughts on Tyla winning a Grammy Award.

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai is known for not holding back on criticism, even when it's not due. The star shared her thoughts on Tyla winning her first-ever Grammy Award.

