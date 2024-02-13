Khuli Chana posted a photo of himself and his daughter Nia Lefika at the christening ceremony of his son Leano

The father-daughter duo had Mzansi gushing over their striking resemblance, and many hailed Khuli Chana's parenting

Nia is from Khuli's previous relationship, and he is currently married to DJ Lamiez Holworthy, who welcomed her son last year

Khuli Chana is a doting dad to two children. He and his daughter Nia Lefika had Mzansi in their hearts with their adorable snap.

Khuli Chana Shares Cute Picture With Daughter Nia Lefika, Mzansi Lauds Rapper

Source: Instagram

Khuli and Nia stun in cute picture

Buyile hitmaker Khuli Chana shared a cute photo of himself and his daughter, Nia Lefika, on Instagram. The pair had attended the christening ceremony of his son Leano-Laone Zion Morule.

"Daddy’s little girl at Leano’s christening Nia Lefika Thank you for making our lives BEAUTIFUL."

X blogger @MDNnewss reshared the picture and captioned it:

"Khuli Chana and his daughter."

The father-daughter duo had Mzansi gushing over their striking resemblance, and many hailed Khuli Chana's parenting.

Khuli lauded for being a present dad

The Tswa Daar rapper is known as one of Mzansi's OG rappers. He is among the most respected in the game, but Mzansi appreciates that he always makes time for his children.

Nia is from Khuli's previous relationship, and he is currently married to DJ Lamiez Holworthy, who welcomed her son last year.

@Sandiso__N:

"Beautiful family."

@jawawa95:

"So nice."

@Mamboh13:

"She looks like him, cute baby girl."

@sinethembafp:

"Khuli Chana and Thuli Chana."

@pthlela:

"Oh she is grown and looks as pretty as her mama."

@_SphesihleM:

"They grow up so fast."

@zelli98:

"Such an adorable baby girl. She looks just like her dad."

Khuli gets ink of his children Leaono and Nia, Mzansi blames wife Lamiez

In a previous report from Briefly News, Khuli Chana recently went under the needle and got his very first tattoos.

In honour of his children, Nia and Leano-Laone, the rapper got their faces inked on his arm.

Mzansi gave Khuli and his tattoo artist, Juan-Pierre, a thumbs-up for the incredible work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News