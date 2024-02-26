NaakMusiQ currently in the USA, flaunted his lavish lifestyle on social media, driving a Tesla and enjoying warm winters

Fans loved the post and praised the former Generations star's choice of car and expressed admiration for his overseas adventures

NaakMusiQ's trip parallels other Mzansi celebrities like Minnie Dlamini and Cassper Nyovest, who are also abroad, sharing glimpses of their international travels

South African musician and actor Anga Makubalo, popularly known by his stage name NaakMusiQ, is living his best life in the USA. The star left Mzansi green with envy when he shared a glimpse of his trip on social media.

NaakMusiQ shared a video driving a Teslar in the USA. Image: @iamnaakmusiq

NaakMusiQ shows off his fancy lifestyle in the US

South African celebrities love travelling internationally and ensure their fans get a glimpse of their lives overseas. Top stars like Minnie Dlamini, Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ are currently abroad. Minnie and Cassper shared on their social media pages that they are in London and Naak is in America.

Taking to his Instagram page, NaakMusiQ shared a series of pictures and videos from his trip. What caught Mzansi's eye was the Teslar he was driving in one of the videos. He captioned the post:

"I prefer warm winters "

Mzansi reacts to NaakMusiQ driving a Teslar

Teslar is undoubtedly one of the most recognised car brands in the world. South Africans loved that their fav got to drive one of the fancy cars.

@thanyanirinae said:

"I THOUGHT TESLA COULD DRIVE ITSELF... I'M A ZULU SO DON'T MIND MY ENGLISH AS LONG AS YOU UNDERSTAND "

@nthathimoshesh commented:

"Tesla for the future ❤️❤️"

@prime_sanelaire added:

"Are you driving Tesla? "

@khumalo_enest noted:

"The fact that you pushing it from the left side to me this dope."

@xcreatar commented:

"Look at you pushing a Tesla "

@khanye_sunshine added:

"@iamnaakmusiq when l see a Tesla this song comes up to my head kkk Whip A Tesla."

@oka_nhlanhla wrote:

"Bring it Home baba "

