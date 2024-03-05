Musician Focalistic allegedly gifted his "lover" Pabi Cooper R2 million for her birthday

The Banyana Ke Bafana hitmaker recently celebrated her birthday as she turned 23

Many netizens were stunned, and others found it hard to believe that Focalistic would pop out R2 million for Pabi Cooper

Focalistic reportedly gifted his "lover" Pabi Cooper with R2M for her birthday. Image: @cooper_pabi

After the drama of DBN Gogo's viral video of her showing off sneakers she bought for her ex-boyfriend Focalistic and Pabi Cooper, the Tiya Mfana hitmaker trended after he allegedly gifted Pabi with a stash of money.

Focalistic allegedly gifts Pabi Cooper with R2M

Social media has been buzzing recently after Cooper and Foca shared cosy pictures together amid dating rumours. Recently the star turned 23 on Monday, 4 March 2024, and it was reported that her alleged lover gifted her with R2 million for her birthday.

A Twitter (X) user, @Davidzaga_, shared that Focalistic allegedly gifted the Banyana Ke Bafana hitmaker with money for her 23rd. He wrote:

"Pabi Cooper got R2m birthday gift from Focalistic! Hope this man doesn't appear on #IBlewIt Next year, when a man is inlove like this, he doesn't stay rich for a long time."

See the post below:

SA is in awe of Focalistic's gift

Shortly after the claims were shared on social media, many netizens were in awe, and others found it hard to believe that Focalistic would pop out R2 million for Pabi Cooper. See some of the reactions below:

@Mponga102 wrote:

"I dont care what people say. Focalistic and Pabi are like Rihanna and Asap Rocky kind of energy love. Those that have been eye’ing each other but never having the opportunity. Those people are madly inlove for each other. And its beautiful to see."

@GomolemoMzansi questioned:

"If he gives her R2m for her birthday only, how much is he going to pay for her lobola?"

@Lothando12 said:

"SARS right now."

@LuckyMahloane tweeted:

"Eh that’s one heck of a gift."

@Sipokamlu commented:

"He will go back to Mandisa when it’s all done and dusted. The boy has a safety net."

@iam_edmondd mentioned:

"I hope it ends well."

