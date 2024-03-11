Marah Louw has reportedly been awarded an honorary doctorate in Philosophy in Arts and Music

The legendary actress/ singer was presented with her honour at the Gonnafela Letlole Academy

An emotional Marah said being honoured with a doctorate was an honour

Marah Louw was awarded an honorary doctorate in Philosophy in Arts and Music from the Gonnafela Letlole Academy. Images: marahlouw

Source: Instagram

Marah Louw was honoured with an honorary doctorate at the Gonnafela Letlole Academy. The former The Queen actress received her honour in Philosophy in Arts and Music among other esteemed graduates and attendees.

Marah Louw receives honorary doctorate

Veteran actress and singer, Marah Louw, has been awarded an honorary doctorate in Philosophy in Arts and Music.

The celebrated actress received her honour at the Gonnafela Letlole Academy for her contributions to the arts and music industries.

Having started out as a child star, Marah's acting skills took centre stage in the 1960s and made her an internationally acclaimed star. The actress also appeared in several local shows and films, even performing for the Queen in 1975!

With her decades-long career and a period fighting for the rights of fellow entertainers, the actress was grateful for the honour, as noted by ZiMoja:

"I am extremely honoured to receive this. It shows that my hard work has not been in vain."

Marah Louw reportedly works on new book

It's reported that Marah Louw is working on her second book.

The actress/ former Idols SA judge released her first memoir, It's Me, Marah, in 2017 and documented her life and career as a performer and musician.

According to ZiMoja, Marah is in the process of publishing her new book, though a date is yet to be revealed.

Source: Briefly News