Rapper and songwriter Big Zulu showed love to his mother recently on social media

The star celebrated his mother's birthday and paired it with a heartfelt message on his Instagram page

Many of his fans and followers also wished his mother a happy birthday in the comment section

Big Zulu shows love to his mother on Instagram. Image: @bigzulu_sa

South African rapper and songwriter showed some love to his mother after he made headlines for building an unknown mother a house in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal.

Big Zulu celebrates his mother's birthday

The Inkabi Records owner recently captured many hearts after he allegedly denied receiving money from Maskandi artist Mthandeni after collaborating with one of his talented artists.

Not so long ago, the star celebrated his mother on her birthday with a heartfelt message on his Instagram page. The star posted a picture of himself and his mom on stage and paired it with a sweet birthday note.

He wrote:

"I would like to take this opportunity to say Happy Birthday to the mother who brought me into this world❤️she carried me 10 months Thank you so much for everything you have done for me. Ugogo wengane."

See the post below:

Fans wished Big Zulu's mom a happy birthday

Many of his fans and followers also wished his mother a happy birthday in the comment section:

maka_mbuso wrote:

"Ncoooooh happy birthday mamezala wethu 10month is not make sure nkabi impisi yonke."

ladydkhoza said:

"Unwelolude kwiNzalabantu -ubaluleke kakhulu usilethele igugu lethu."

theempumy commented:

"Happy birthday Mamezala."

mthombeni_10 shared:

"Happy birthday to the queen."

mbally.khumalo.5249 mentioned:

"Happy birthday Ndlunkulu."

elegant_splent responded:

"Why does she look like my future mom in-law ….. wishing her a blessed birthday and many more years to come."

maphakathwayo2 replied:

"Happy birthday mama wethu."

Sjava and Big Zulu grace GQ Magazine

In a previous report from Briefly News, musicians Sjava and Big Zulu were on the cover of GQ South Africa in their recent issue. The two talented musos formed the duo Inkabi Zezwe, who have released an album and have gone on tour.

Their fans have sent congratulatory messages to the singers and lauded their hard work in keeping their group alive.

