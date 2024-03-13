MacG denied venturing into politics after reports claimed he was running for parliament as an independent candidate

He and his team were seen asking for signatures to meet the IEC's new rule requiring 1000 signatures for independent candidates

MacG clarified that they gathered the required signatures but stated that it was for a different purpose

Popular podcaster MacG has finally broken his silence following the reports that he ventured into politics. This follows the reports that the star went around the streets begging for signatures from people to be able to meet the IEC's requirements.

MacG has addressed the rumours that he ventured into politics. Image: @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

MacG denies venturing into politics

Macgyver Mukhwevho, popularly known as MacG raised eyebrows last week when he allegedly announced that he was running for a seat in parliament as an independent in the upcoming elections.

A video of the controversial podcaster going around the streets seemingly asking for signatures from the citizens went viral on social media. The star was seen around the Braamfontein area with his co-host Sol Phenduka and comedian Eugene Khoza asking for signatures.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Taking to his Instagram page a few days ago, MacG urged his fans and followers to do the right thing and sign the petition that would enable him to contest in the elections. He wrote:

"Phakama Chiller ‼️ Let’s Unite. We are going to be in BRAAMFONTEIN today at 4pm to petition for parliament. Join us outside the Wing Republic in Braamfontein in Johannesburg"

Why was MacG asking for signatures?

Some may be wondering why MacG was going above and beyond to get the 1000 signatures from the public. According to IOL, the Electoral Commission of SA introduced a new electoral rule which required independent candidates to get 1000 signatures to contest in the elections.

MacG denies venturing into politics

According to Fakaza News, MacG recently set the record about his political career straight. The star said:

"We did Braam on Wednesday, we got about 460 signatures in two hours. And then we went to Pretoria to Dudu while we waited we got some signatures and then we ended up staying there the whole time and then we got the 1 000 signatures on Thursday"

Ntsiki Mazwai weighs in on MacG venturing into politics

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her thoughts on Podcast & Chill host MacG joining the world of politics.

The controversial podcaster had the streets buzzing following the announcement that he launched a last-minute campaign for a seat in the upcoming elections.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News