Minnie Dlamini recently hosted the UEFA Champions League campaign launch

The event was in partnership with Lays chips, and Minnie was a stunner in her Manchester City jersey

Mzansi gushed over Minnie's undeniable beauty and praised her impressive hosting skills

Minnie Dlamini stunned as the host of Lays' UEFA Champions League launch event. Images: minniedlamini

Minnie Dlamini stole the show at her recent hosting gig. The media personality hosted the UEFA Champions League campaign launch and was among some big names and football stars, and stunned fans with her flawless beauty.

Minnie Dlamini hosts UEFA Champions League campaign

Our girl Minnie Dlamini recently secured a major bag with Lays for a hosting gig. Having recently hosted Miss World in 2023, the media personality was asked to host the UEFA Champions League campaign launch.

Taking to her Instagram page, the beloved media personality shared photos from the event and rocked a Manchester City jersey.

Entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela, shared a short video of Minnie commanding the crowd and praised her for doing a phenomenal job:

"I hosted the @layssouthafrica #NoLaysNoGame UEFA Champions League campaign launch event yesterday."

Mzansi gushes over Minnie Dlamini

Netizens are loving Minnie's look and praised her for smashing another hosting gig:

noni.sparkle was stunned:

"Ah yoh! You are such a beauty, I think it is getting out of control!"

lornamaseko complimented Minnie:

"You're so beautiful!"

thelazymakoti posted:

"What a face!"

iamzintleyekelo said:

"You are so perfect!"

Meanwhile, some netizens joked about the mother of one's choice of football team:

barry_kay5383 said:

"Deep down inside, I know you love Manchester United, right? But in this case, we understand that a job is a job."

mosito.ramaili asked:

"Was your @arsenal jersey missing?"

ericmacheru was curious:

"@minniedlamini, did you bleach your Manchester United shirt?"

lungelo.rossoneri was disappointed:

"Wrong shirt though.'

Anele Mdoda defends Minnie Dlamini

In more Minnie Dlamini updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality being roasted online over her saucy pictures.

Anele Mdoda defended Minnie from the trolls constantly critiquing her looks online, saying their hate was mostly from grown men:

LitSego said:

"The Minnie Dlamini hate train is so forced and boring."

Anele responded:

"By grown men. Bhod."

