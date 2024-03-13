TV presenter Katelgo Maboe celebrated Arsenal's recent victory against Porto in a penalty knockout

Katlego Maboe has always been vocal with the sports team he supports on his social media pages

The star posted a picture of him wearing Arsenal's soccer jersey and paired it with a good-morning text

TV Presenter Katlego Maboe celebrated Arsenal's victory against Porto. Image: @katlegomaboe

Source: Instagram

No Doubt that Katlego Maboe is a number one sports fanatic as he always makes it known where his stance is, and he will always show his support. The star recently celebrated one of his favourite football teams' victory.

Katlego Maboe celebrates Arsenal's win

It's a happy day for all Arsenal supporters as their team came out victorious against Porto at their recent game that took place on Tuesday, 12 March 2024.

One of their fans and supporters is none other than TV host Katlego Maboe who recently celebrated their win with a cute photo of himself wearing their club football jersey and paired it with a good morning text on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Good morning!"

See the post below:

Fans react to Katlego Maboe's celebration

Shortly after he shared the picture, many netizens reacted to his celebration of his team's victory:

@ISalomane said:

"Its good to see you smiling chief, I am happy for u. Enjoying this freaking life."

@glessbin shared:

"Arsenal is not make sure so no deal love the stitched interior of the car by the way."

@BalaMakhani responded:

"After 10 years Arsenal qualified for quarter finals. Well done."

@GlenmabuZAR wrote:

"You ain't winning anything this season champ."

@vuyoskippy tweeted:

"Take that Aresenal shirt off..."

@TebogoRashy10 commented:

"See you at the etihad."

@IamthabangK mentioned:

"Hawu, you are also an Arsenal fan? Lol I am sorry but Be ready for me to laugh at your club even when I am following you."

