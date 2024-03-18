Former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu paid his respects to the late Ukhozi FM DJ Bheka Mchunu

Ngizwe Mchunu was among the people who attended his funeral service in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal

Bheka Mchunu passed away on Tuesday, 12 March 2024, at the Esikhawini Clinic after suffering a long, mysterious illness

Ngizwe Mchunu offered the late Ukhozi FM DJ Bheka Mchunu some kind words at his send-off.

Ngizwe Mchunu gave a moving eulogy in honour of the late Ukhozi FM DJ Bheka Mchunu. Image: @mchunubheka, @ngizweonline

Source: Instagram

Ngizwe says Mchunu's clan names in send-off

As people from the same tribe, the former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu gave a moving tribute to the late Ukhozi FM DJ.

In the video shared by @MDNnewss, Mchunu can be seen raising Bheka Mchunu and also reciting the Mchunu clan names.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Bheka Mchunu dies, buried in KZN

The funeral service of the celebrated radio host, Bheka Mchunu, was held in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

Mchunu passed away on Tuesday, 12 March 2024, at the Esikhawini Clinic. He had reportedly suffered from a very long illness, that was mysterious. When he was hospitalised, he had complained of chest pains.

A source told ZiMoja, that Mchunu had not received direct answers from his doctors regarding this illness.

"It is no longer just a normal illness but I'm recovering well at my place in Durban. My brother is trying everything to get me the best traditional healer to deal with this directly. I have tried many doctors, and they don't see anything wrong."

A family member then confirmed that Mchunu was rushed to the Esikhawini Clinic, where he unfortunately died.

"We rushed him to the local clinic because he suddenly fell seriously ill. He passed on at the clinic while the nurses where still busy with him."

Mzansi gives Ngizwe Mchunu flowers

Netizens showed love to Bheka Mchunu and also hailed Ngizwe for his chilling words.

@CN3HOPE said:

"Awu Chunu guys, Rest in peace Beekay, this hurts man."

@BaleniMaweth joked:

"You really can't tell that he is the way that he is after this clip."

@Malusi_252 sighed:

"Oh my Gosh! Thus hurts man."

Mzansi remembers Costa Ticth on death anniversary

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi remembered the late Costa Titch on the first anniversary of his death. The Amapiano star passed away from a seizure while on stage.

Fans shared kind words about the singer and dancer.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News