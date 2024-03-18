Radio host Ngizwe Mchunu has made shocking allegations against the SABC recently

The controversial radio personality claimed on the Podcast and Chill tour that the SABC owed him R400K

Many netizens were unimpressed with the star's interview on the podcast and called him out for being rude and disrespectful

Ngizwe Mchunu claimed that the SABC owed him R400K. Image: @ngizweonline

Source: Instagram

Radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu has sparked controversy again after his interview on the Podcast and Chill SA tour in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal recently.

Ngizwe Mchunu claims SABC owes him R400K

The controversial radio host and sangoma Ngizwe Mchunu has made headlines on social media once again after a group of men attacked him during his press conference in January 2024.

Recently, the star made shocking allegations during his interview on the first episode of Mac G's Podcast and Chill SA Tour about his former employee SABC. Mchunu claimed that the broadcasting corporation owed him R400K.

He said:

"They created a story that does not even make sense. That is why when I got fire from the SABC, I won all the cases. They then decided not to renew my contract. As you know, we [as radio presenter’s] were freelancers… they still owe me R400 000 at the SABC. I still have not received that money, that’s how cruel they are."

Ngizwe further mentioned that Bongumusa Makhathini, the former SABC board chairperson, knows the truth.

A Twitter (X) user, @NkunzEmnyama7, posted about Mchunu's interview and wrote:

"My head is spinning I’ve just wasted my time watching Ngizwe Mchunu on Podcast and Chill. He was just babbling, messy and all over the place."

See the post below:

Chillers drag Ngizwe Mchunu on social media

After watching the interview, many chillers and netizens dragged the controversial radio personality:

@Mpu2mi questioned:

"Who @ukhozi_fm after all the candidates had been interviewed thought Ngizwe is the man. Who thought Ngizwe worthy of a slot on one of the biggest radio stations in the ?"

@MPhil_Sithole said:

"He is obsessed with sounding smart and he is convinced that he has jewels of knowledge. Inzima indaba yechunu."

@RohulaBlack wrote:

"I stopped watching when he called Sol isdudla. What a loser."

@Themba_kaebis commented:

"The guest - Ngizwe Mchunu was rude and outright disrespectful. I didn't enjoy the KZN Podcast and Chill, I hope the rest of the tour will get better but that was a bad start #podcastandchill."

@sillysli mentioned:

"He's so rude and disrespectful."

Amabutho supports Ngizwe

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ngizwe Mchunu went to court for the July Unrest incitement charges and brought Amabutho along with him.

Even during his recent address, he was seated next to one of the group members, proving their support for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News