Dance sensation Skomota went viral once again for his DJing skills on social media

The video of the dance sensation on the decks went viral on social and raised many eyebrows

Social media users shared their opinions regarding Sjomota's DJing skills on X

Skomota's DJing skills are under scrutiny once again. Image: @Motheo2009, @JuxYogi

Source: Twitter

TikTokker Skomota, real name Ngwana Sesi recently made headlines after a recent viral video of him on the decks trended on social media, and this happened after the star shared that he regrets the celebrity lifestyle.

Skomota's DJing video raises eyebrows

The viral dance sensation Skomota is trending on social after a clip of him Djing with an unknown man went viral on social media. This was after the dance sensation's rate card was revealed online.

A Twitter (X) user @RasLera shared the video of Skomota on their page and wrote:

"I need the patience of this Dj in life. Dj Skomota to the world."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Skomota's video

Many netizens shared their thoughts on Skomota's video. See some of the comments below:

@LedwabaKoena1 said:

"Nna I'm prepared to give him his first corporate gig."

@Olerato007 wrote:

"The guy isn’t bothered."

@Magogo232 responded:

"At least those will say they are DJing...Skomota himself doesn't know what he does...He says he is doing all over!"

@_ThatoN tweeted:

"I just saw a video of Skomota DJing Siyodla k’dala thina Abanye."

@Reoratil_ commented:

"After black coffee is skomota djing from the opposite side."

@pmcafrica replied:

"Skomota standing on business."

@motsamai247 tweeted:

"Skomota is tired, this thing of working wayawaya is not for him."

Makhadzi and Skomota’s SAMAs performance trends

In a related article, Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi stole the spotlight at the 29th South African Music Awards (SAMAs) held at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Saturday night.

The Limpopo songstress not only clinched the Best Traditional Album award but also delivered a show-stopping performance that left the audience in awe.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News