South African rapper Emtee bought himself a bottle of some cologne recently

This was after the star was denied entry at a restaurant because of his smell of cannabis

The Pearl Thusi hitmaker posted the video of himself at a cologne shop purchasing one on his Instagram page

SA rapper Emtee buys himself some cologne. Image: Oupa Bopape

The Roll Up hitmaker has gifted himself with something to make smell amazing every day, even after he smoked his cannabis.

Emtee buys him some cologne

South African rapper spoiled himself recently with some cologne. This was after the star was denied entrance at Mike's Kitchen because of his tattoos and of his smelling like cannabis.

The multi-award-winning rapper posted a video of himself at an unknown perfume shop on his Instagram page in the clip, the star is seen purchasing a bottle of cologne, and he captioned it:

"They say I’m this, they say I’m that. They forgot to tell you I smell lbest. When you see, embrace me. Shoes I got on ain’t even out yet @dripsportif."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Emtee's video

Shortly after Emtee shared the video on his social media page, many netizens flooded the comment section with their responses to the clip. See some of the reactions below:

tsepzee said:

"Still smelled like cannabis at Mikes Kitchen."

blessing.mah wrote:

"You can never overpower the smell of cannabis, even when you use cologne it will still smell . Cannabis strong!"

lkimberlym responded:

"I knew that this video couldn’t be all innocent."

malwandeusapho commented:

"Go to Mike’s kitchen unuka loo cologne yakho."

bannzversion mentioned:

"I didn’t expect that at all damn."

major.sive joked:

"Tired of smelling like we*d my G."

official_black.mugabe questioned:

"Is this guy always high?"

Emtee seemingly throws jabs at former record label

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Emtee vowing to regain what was stolen from him as he gears up for his album release.

The rapper seemingly threw jabs at his former record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, which was famous for mistreating and exploiting their artists - Emtee included.

