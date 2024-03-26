Brenden Praise took to Instagram to praise his wife, Mpoomy Ledwaba, following the success of Unlimited Fest 2024

The 2-day event was held at the Kyalamai Grand Prix, and it hosted some of the media powerhouses such as DJ Zinhle and Connie Ferguson

In his message, Brenden praised Mpoomy for embarking on a tough journey with hurdles for the past seven years

Brenden Praise penned a heartfelt message to his wife, Mpoomy Ledwaba, following the success of her Unlimited Fest event.

Brenden Praise lauded his wife, Mpoomy Ledwaba, after a successful Unlimited Fest 2024. Image: @mpoomy_ledwaba

Source: Instagram

Brenden shows love to Mpoomy

Brenden Praise shared on his Instagram page how proud he is of his wife, Mpoomy Ledwaba.

The musician noted how Mpoomy fought for the past seven years and how he witnessed it all. He spoke about her downfalls and how she soldiered on to become the person she is today.

“Through your life I’ve watched you fail, fall, get up and try even harder. I often refer to you as a Unicorn, a once in a lifetime being who knows no boundaries and limits.”

Brenden also spoke about Mpoomy's ability to move people and see good in them.

Mpoomy hosted a successful 2-day event

The Forbes 30 Under 30 recipient hosted a successful two-day event called Unlimited Fest 2024. The event was held at the Kyalamai Grand Prix, and some media powerhouses, such as DJ Zinhle and Connie Ferguson, hosted it.

There were also performances from Murdah Bongz, Brenden Praise, and Ayanda MVP.

Gushing over Mpoomy under her post, Connie Ferguson congratulated her and said:

"What a day! What a moment! What a blessing! Baby girl I have no words! What you did yesterday? You showed up for God and He showed off with you! May the Holy Spirit continue walking with you and ministering to you. I have hope for our youth still! They are in good hands. They just need to know where to look. God bless you and your works my angel, because all you do is to His glory!"

Murdah and Brenden Praise bag international award

In a previous report from Briefly News, Murdah Bongz, was featured on The Color Purple soundtrack with singer Brenden Praise on a track called The Mysterious Ways Remix.

The collaboration soundtrack won an NAACP award and Murdah congratulated Brenden and their other collaborator, Gamma, for the nod.

Source: Briefly News