Thando Thabethe was featured on Glamour Magazine South Africa's cover for the Autumn '24 print issue

The magazine lauded the media personality's work ethic and her longevity in the SA entertainment industry

The magazine also highlights Thando's achievements as an actress, winning numerous awards

Thando Thabethe shined on the cover of Glamour Magazine's latest issue. Draped in a blue floral Dolce and Gabbana garment, Thando looked drop-dead gorgeous on the cover.

Thando Thabethe is a cover girl

Thando Thabethe was featured on Glamour South Africa's cover for the Autumn '24 print issue, theme "Wellness." Showcasing their latest issue, the magazine spoke so fondly of Thabethe and her achievements.

The reality TV star's work ethic and longevity in the SA entertainment industry were some of the points the magazine touched on.

"Thando’s unwavering resilience, exceptional work ethic, and authenticity have propelled her to unparalleled success. Her charismatic personality shines through, capturing hearts and minds everywhere."

Thando Thabethe's accolades land her on a magazine cover

Glamour also went on to speak about Thando's achievements as an actress, winning numerous awards both locally and internationally.

"From her early beginnings in entertainment to her notable achievements such as Forbes Africa 30 under 30, Thando has continuously pushed boundaries and embraced new challenges with grace...Thando Thabethe’s journey is a testament to her passion, dedication, and ability to excel in every role she takes on, solidifying her as a true icon both on and off-screen."

Mzansi shows love to Thando Thabethe

Netizens showed love to the actress and her beauty.

ntandosd:

"Fun times on set. Thank you for having us."

lebone_mphahlele:

"Glamour continues doing what you do it was from your magazines that I held on to the dream being inspired by every creative story."

eyesofzweli:

"Well done."

brooklynmasuku:

"Flawless!"

langamav:

"Gorgeous."

lungilethabethe:

"Gorgeous gorgeous!!!"

tondanir:

"I gasped when I saw this."

Thando Thabethe stuns in natural hair

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi peeps were mesmerized by actress Thando Thabethe when she shared a gorgeous selfie.

The How To Ruin Christmas star was in her natural hair, and peeps lauded her for embracing it.

