Khanya Mkangisa is reportedly engaged to her baby daddy Desmond Williams and is preparing for a possible summer wedding, keeping the news under wraps

The news about Khanya's baby daddy sparked a debate on social media after reports that he was married to Mawe Vundla

Despite the controversies, the couple is focusing on their newborn son while possibly planning their upcoming nuptials

Khanya Mkangisa is living every girl's dream as she is set to get married to her baby daddy Desmond Williams. The star allegedly got engaged to the love of her life while pregnant with her baby boy.

Khanya Mkangisa is engaged to her baby daddy Desmond Williams. Image: @ilovekhanya

Khanya Mkangisa ready to tie the knot

Popular media personality and actress Khanya Mkangisa is reportedly getting ready to get married to her baby daddy, Desmond Williams.

A source close to ZiMoja revealed that the new mom has been keeping the news about her engagement and marriage hush-hush. Per the post, the new parents are currently focusing on their baby boy, but if all goes well, they might tie the knot this summer.

"I think they are aiming for a summer wedding but knowing how cagey this couple is, they can go to Home Affairs and just announce that they are married."

Khanya and Desmond's relationship shocks Mzansi

Social media users were recently left at a loss for words when a controversial blogger revealed that Khanya was dating Desmond Williams. The post sparked a heated debate about the entanglements in the entertainment industry. Williams was married to media personality Tshepi Vundla's sister Mawe Vundla.

Fans also delved into several celebrities who have dated the same people following the revelation.

Khanya Mkangisa gives 1st look at lavish baby shower

Briefly News previously reported that Khanya Mkangisa's baby shower was an absolute stunner! She posted an Instagram video on her page that gives a glimpse of the breathtaking decor. The white theme at the venue could easily pass for a wedding wonderland.

Khanya extended heartfelt thanks to Nono Events for bringing her vision to life. The actress also gave her family and friends a shout-out for their love and support.

