South African celebrity chef Nti recently announced the opening of her restaurant in Abuja, Nigeria

The star shared the exciting news on her Instagram page about having another branch outside of SA

Chef Nti exclusively told Briefly News that she always wanted to open a restaurant outside Mzansi and has always believed in food tourism

Celebrity Chef Nti opened a new restaurant. Image: @chef_nti

Source: Instagram

South African celebrity chef Nti Ramaboa recently shared exciting news about her latest big career move with her fans and followers.

Chef Nti opens 2nd restaurant in Nigeria

The Ready Steady Cook SA celebrity chef recently announced on her Instagram page that she has added another restaurant to her books. Chef Nti shared that she opened another branch of her Taste Kitchen in Abuja, Nigeria.

She wrote:

"Ohh what a ride!!! We successfully launched @taste_abuja Creating your own magical way of life takes energy, stamina and a strong believe in others and mostly yourself. I have so much GRATITUDE!!! #tastebychefnti #tastekitchenbychefnti"

See the post below:

Chef Nti says it's been her dream to open restaurant outside SA

Chef Nti exclusively told Briefly News that she always wanted to open a restaurant outside Mzansi and has always believed in food tourism.

She said:

"I have always wanted to open a restaurant outside SA and have always believed in food tourism because food is identity; you can tell a story about food and culture."

Nti also mentioned that a client she once worked with helped her achieve that dream of opening a restaurant in Naija and also talked about publishing her second cookbook soon:

" A client I was working within the hotel business inspired me to open a restaurant in Abuja since they opened a new hotel. People can expect to taste an experience.

"In the future, I want to work on my second cookbook, which I have pushed aside since working at the restaurant. I can't wait to tell the next chapter of my life through it."

