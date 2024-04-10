Actress Linda Mtoba got something off her chest and shared what her fashion ick is, but some people do not seem to agree

Linda Mtoba shared this advice on Twitter and asked women not to wear hair bonnets at airports

The former The River star's request angered some of the ladies, and her tweet sparked a debate

This trend of wearing hair bonnets out in public has gotten to actress Linda Mtoba. The star took to her X account and advised the ladies against it.

Linda Mtoba is against hair bonnets at the airport. Image: @linda_mtoba

Source: Instagram

Actress Linda Mtoba shares fashion advice

The former The River actress Linda Mtoba shared that she had something to get off her chest. Little did her followers know she was about to rip into those who see wearing hair bonnets in public areas as fashion statements.

"Before I sleep tonight, I have something to get off my chest. Please stop wearing hair bonnets at the airport," the star wrote.

Mtoba argued in another post that it might work if you are boarding a long flight and would like to keep your hairstyle intact. However, ladies can use hair nets instead.

"Long haul flight please by all means wear it to keep the hair in place once on the flight. There’s hairnets to keep hair in place if you must rather. Angilwi boLove."

Mtoba's views anger ladies

Linda Mtoba seemed to have ruffled some feathers with her tweet, and some ladies took it to heart. Some also share the same sentiments as the star.

@thandek06017764 argued:

"It's my head, my bonnet."

@Ishshah_B asked:

"Why leave the house wearing one?!"

@magwegwe22 stated:

"Please, wear your hair bonnet at home, not in public spaces, please.

@shanestar said:

"Respectfully, you cannot tell us what to do."

@Coconutro stated:

"Next thing we do number two every where cause we can. Keep it up."

@Pumeza4ever advised

"Public space is not yours but for the public, respect public space... yhuu hay the people who wear gowns."

Cast of Queendom and other productions not paid

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sindi Dlathu and other actors, such as Linda Mtoba from Clive Morris Productions, have not received their salaries.

The production company has allegedly not paid several actors and the production crew, resulting in their protests. Other stars, like actress Nambitha Ben Mazwi, who acts on Empini, have reportedly confronted the producers about this.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News