Kefilwe 'Kefiboo' Mabote celebrated her birthday this week, and the good wishes from fans came flooding in

Many people expressed shock over the social media influencer's age, looking at the fact that she has a teenage son

The influencer and businesswoman turned 35 years old on 10 April, but netizens assumed that she would be older

Socialite Kefilwe Mabote has amassed success online and in the showbiz world. She recently celebrated her birthday, and many people were taken aback by her age.

Kefilwe Mabote recently celebrated her 35th birthday. Image: @kefilwe_mabote

Kefilwe reflects on her past on birthday

Influencer Kefilwe 'Kefiboo' Mabote celebrated her birthday on 10 April. She reflected on her struggles and milestones as she penned a message to herself.

Sharing a message from Saul Marks, the General Manager at Bentley South Africa, Kefilwe said:

"As I stand on the threshold of another year, I find myself enveloped in a profound sense of gratitude and reflection. Today is not just a celebration of my birth but a testament to the journey, the battles fought, the milestones achieved, and the tribulations weathered. Here’s to the next chapter. Happy birthday to Me."

Mzansi shocked by Kefilwe's age

Many people were startled by the social media influencer's age. @MDNnewss shared that Kefiboo is 35 years old. Many people assumed that Kefilwe would be older than 35, considering the fact that she has a teenage son.

Kefilwe Mabote and her son always light up the internet with their dance moves.

@I_am_Bucie:

"I thought she was older than 35 or it’s because saw her teenage son. Happy birthday to her she’s so beautiful."

@Ihhashi_Turkei:

"Kanti is she a 1989 or 1990 baby? Now I’m confused."

@gistwhere:

"Why did I think she's older than that?"

@Docktus_:

"She does not look 35."

@mycyclelifeza:

"Happy Birthday. Looking good for 35."

Kefilwe Mbaote's cryptic post leaves Mzans entertained

