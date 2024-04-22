South African musician Lady Du was honoured to have shared the same space on billboards with American star Beyoncé

The Umsebenzi Wethu singer shared a picture of her billboard and Beyoncé's next to each other on her Instagram page

The star wrote a heartwarming post expressing how grateful she was to be in the same space as the American superstar

Lady Du was honoured to have shared the same space with Beyoncé. Image: @beyonce, @ladydu_sa

South African musician, Lady Du never misses a chance to share all the little career milestones she is grateful for.

Lady Du shares the same space with Beyoncé

Mzansi's top female businesswoman and musician, Lady Du, has shown appreciation for the little things she has always achieved in her career. The Umsebenzi wethu singer recently gushed over sharing the same space with American singer Beyoncé.

The star shared a picture of her billboard, which was placed next to Beyoncé's on her Instagram page, and she expressed her gratitude for having been honoured to be in the same space with the star.

She wrote:

"I share a space with @beyonce thank you soooo much @bulldog_gin to think a company all the way in the uk has made me their face is wild. You guys have helped me build a legacy. Thank you for believing in me."

See the post below:

Fans show love to Lady Du

Many of her fans and followers showed love for the star. See some of the comments below:

djzinhle commented:

"You are always taking the standards higher."

delta_the_leo responded:

"Wawa worldwide congratulations queen."

kayy_beast said:

"GOD IS GREAT congratulations to you my goat God did."

credible_chippa wrote:

"Beautiful.... That's lovely. Keep kicking doors."

leratolireko replied:

"Congratulations mama."

Lady Du flaunts her new car

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a sneak peek of amapiano vocalist and businesswoman Lady Du's brand-new cherry red Range Rover.

shevivieb said:

"I'm so proud of you. You really are a hard-working person."

The singer bragged that her car was fully paid for, giving credit to herself for working hard to make her dream a reality.

