DJ Tshegu recently wrote a sweet birthday message to her label boss, Focalistic

The DJ/ dancer thanked President Ya Straata for his support and for being a great influence

Mzansi gathered to show love to Focalistic and wished him well on his special day

DJ Tshegu penned a heartfelt note celebrating Focalistic on his 28th birthday. Accompanied by throwback videos of their time together, the Tiya Mfana hitmaker showed love to President Ya Straata for holding her down since day one.

DJ Tshegu celebrates Focalistic's birthday

Just two months after generously gifting his rumoured bae on her birthday, Focalistic celebrated his own on 28 May, and his social media profiles have been flooded with birthday tributes from fans and peers, including DJ Tshegu.

The Chengu Lengu hitmaker and Focalistic go way back and share some incredible memories together, so it was only fitting that she celebrate her label boss in a special way.

Taking to her Instagram page, Tshegu shared several throwback snaps of her time with Foca, from music video shoots to flaunting their Mercedes Benzes.

The post was accompanied by a sweet message honouring Foca, where Tshegu thanked him for all that he had done for her:

"Thank you for trusting me and making me your first soldier of the @18areamusic family; I can never fully show my gratitude and thank you enough.

"From day one, you’ve guided me and shown me nothing but love and support. Dankie, my president! Happy birthday, keo rata thata!"

Mzansi shows love to Focalistic

Netizens celebrated the president and wished him well on his birthday:

South African singer, Lady Du said:

"Happy birthday, Mr President. May God continue to bless you, sir."

andiswa_mhlongo2 posted:

"Happy birthday, president!"

nobantu_vilakazi wrote:

"Happy Birthday, El Presidente."

donny_d_samma posted:

"More grace, president."

realsalvation_ showed love to Focalistic:

"What a champ!"

only1swenko responded:

"Lepara la nnete!"

Thembi Seete celebrates son's birthday

