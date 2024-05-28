Limpopo-born singer Shebeshxt gave money to a random man after he was done performing at a political event

Netizens on Twitter praised the singer as he was very discreet with this and did not do the kind act for everyone to see

Shebeshxt has always been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, including violently interacting with fans

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Limpopo-born singer Shebeshxt was in the spotlight for all the right reasons this time. The singer was praised for making this man's day by handing him money.

Shebeshxt received praise online when he gave a man money. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt blesses man with money

The Limpopo singing sensation Shebeshxt was a musical guest at a political rally.

After his performance, Shebeshxt hugged the people on stage with him. But when he came to one particular man, he gave him money.

An X user, @Matome_Kay, shared the video on X with the caption:

"Shebeshxt being so discreet giving money to an ANC campaigner on stage is goated. If the guy didn't open his hand we wouldn't even have noticed what he's given him. I stan, a king when I see one."

Mzansi reacts to heartwarming video of Shebeshxt

Since his rise to fame, the rising star has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. If he is not violently interacting with fans, he is waving his firearm at them.

Mzansi took the time to praise the singer for not making noise about his kind act.

@Modiba_Aubrey_M said:

"This is the Shebeshxt that will not trend!"

@Mjereza231 praised:

"Shebe ke last number, I stan a young king that loves and takes care of people. New age Zola."

@Matome_Kay added:

"Look how he embraced the guy when he shook hands with everyone."

@ndoda_special stated:

"I love that with Shebe, a spade is a spade, and he's not going to sugar coat it just to impress the industry."

Shebeshxt performs at TUT

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shebeshxt was a guest at the Tshwane University of Technology's freshers ball recently.

Netizens are amazed at how his fans responded to his music, singing, dancing, and hyping him up. Many were glad to see Shebeshxt not get violent with his fans, unlike in his previous performances.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News