Nota Baloyi had netizens cringing over his hair-care video and trolled him to no end

The music executive posted a clip of himself combing his dry hair, and netizens tried to convince him to get rid of it

Meanwhile, some followers offered tips on how Nota could better maintain his natural hair

Briefly News spoke to a qualified artistic and creative hairstylist about Nota's hair routine

Nota Baloyi had the social media streets stressed over his dried-out hair. The controversial music executive posted a video combing his 4C hair and sparked mixed reactions among his followers.

Nota Baloyi shows off his hair

The outspoken Nota Baloyi had social media buzzing without even saying a word. In one of his latest posts, Nota captioned a video commenting on a possible coalition following the general elections.

The video in question showed him combing his hair, which appeared and sounded unmosturised. He claimed that the DA would not relate to "the struggle," seemingly referring to the struggle of maintaining 4C natural hair.

He followed up later with another clip after conditioning his hair, this time, with less pulling of his comb.

Speaking to the founder of Pro Love Salon, Lazaros Sumbane, he told Briefly News more about following a good hair-care routine:

"When you comb your natural hair, you accelerate a bit of growth because it massages your scalp. Massaging the hair increases blood circulation, which could lead to the stimulation of hair growth. It also keeps your natural hair free and clean.

"The sad part about combing natural hair is that it can lead to the growth of split ends and dryness. You also need to wash, treat, and hand-detangle your hair."

Mzansi reacts to Nota Baloyi's hair

Netizens trolled Nota over his video:

ConieLangalanga said:

"I had no business watching this video till the end."

Kabelo_K_B dragged Nota:

"How are you so disrespectful when you're this ugly?"

phiwe_n2 joked:

"It's giving Velaphi vibes."

Meanwhile, some netizens offered suggestions to Nota about his hair:

Kat4Kubs said:

"Leave-in conditioner makes hair softer, fuller and manageable."

writers_gon_write pleaded:

"Please cut it; that looks painful."

fatsobones suggested:

"Just cut your hair and beard, man; start afresh."

