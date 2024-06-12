Shaka iLembe star Ntando Duma appeared in court regarding the case between her and her neighbour

The two parties have reportedly ended their feud in court and agreed to stay as far from each other as possible

It is also reported that the neighbour got evicted from their complex while Ntando Duma still lives in the residence

Actress Ntando Duma and her neighbour have reached common ground regarding their court dispute.

Ntando Duma and neighbour settle dispute

The Shaka iLembe star Ntando Duma made what seems to be her final court appearance regarding the case between her and her neighbour.

According to ZiMoja, the actress and the neighbour ended their feud in court and agreed to stay as far from each other as possible after signing the agreement.

In December 2023, Duma and her friend got into a verbal fight with her neighbour over kids playing in their complex parking lot. The neighbour allegedly almost bumped the children after claiming they were unsupervised.

Terms of their court agreement

In the agreement, they are to not communicate with one another physically or on social media. The two are also instructed not to engage in a verbal fight or harass one another.

The publication quoted the papers as such:

"Neither party shall verbally, emotionally, and/or physically abuse the other party. Neither party shall use or enlist the help of a third party to commit any act of harassment, intimidation or abuse."

It is also alleged that the neighbour got evicted from their complex while Ntando Duma still lives in the residence. This is because Ntando owns her property, whereas the neighbour rented it.

Ntando Duma mourns friend's passing

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntando Duma shared a heartbreaking post dedicated to her late friend Blessing Gama. The star took to Instagram to speak about her friend and the memories they shared.

Ntando shared a few pictures of herself attending his memorial service, and she was very emotional in them. Many of her friends, colleagues, and supporters gathered to share some heartfelt words for Ntando during this difficult time.

