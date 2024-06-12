Actress Ntando Duma shared a heartbreaking post dedicated to her late friend Blessing Gama on Instagram

Ntando shared a couple of pictures where she was attending his memorial service, and she was very emotional in them

Friends, colleagues and her supporters gathered to share some heartfelt words for Ntando during this difficult time

TV personality Ntando Duma dedicated a heartbreaking post to her late friend Blessing Gama. The star reflected on the memories she holds dear to her heart and thanked Gama for the impact he made in her life.

Blessing Gama passes away

The passing of Blessing Gama, widely known as King Bless, was received with shock and heartbreak from netizens online. On his Instagram page, the TV producer's death was announced; however, no further information was shared.

He passed away on 30 May 2024, and his memorial service took place on 5 June. He was laid to rest on 8 June at Fourways Memorial Park in Johannesburg.

The talented Rea Tsotella producer was 27 years old at his death.

Ntando Duma mourns late friend

Taking to Instagram, Ntando shared pictures taken at his funeral services. The star was fighting back her tears, and she seemingly gave a eulogy at the service.

Ntando quoted a bible verse from Psalm 34:18-19, which speaks about God mending broken hearts.

Ntando then reflected on their time together and sent a heartfelt farewell message.

"Thank you for everything that you’ve been to me and everyone else around you my Best Bless. I’ll forever be grateful for the times and moments we shared together. RIP BLESS BLESS wami. Your presence in my life and our memories together, will forever be engraved in my heart. I love you. Love, peace and blessings."

Mzansi mourns with Ntando Duma

Ntando's social media followers gathered to share heartfelt words for the star, comforting her during this challenging time.

nandimadida said:

"Rest well, you were such a sweet gentle soul. This is heartbreaking. I pray for your family, may they know they raised someone incredible."

mishywilliamz shared:

"I wish everyone could understand that we live on borrowed time and we should live everyday like it’s our last …..laugh more, be kind more love more because today might be all you will ever have."

dearest_tresa said:

"I know this gentleman via your posts, sorry duma."

djzinhle shared:

"So sorry my love.."

zuki_lamani stated:

"I’m sorry chomi yam."

bagsandboujie mentioned:

"May God show His kindness, grace and healing upon you. I am so sorry for your loss."

