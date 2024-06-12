Skomota's picture in an exam paper sparked social media outrage, with users criticising the education department

Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga suggested the document might be manipulated and noted it could be part of a school's internal exams since there are no national exams for students under Grade 12

The Department of Education vowed to investigate, with Mhlanga planning to contact colleagues in several provinces to address the issue

A picture of controversial media personality Skomota's picture in an examination paper caused an uproar on social media. Social media users blasted the education department for making Skomota an exam topic.

Department of Education has reacted to a picture of Skomota in an exam paper. Image: @SACelebUpdates

Source: Twitter

Education department breaks silence on Skomota's picture in exam paper

Skomota is always trending for all the wrong reasons, but no one ever suspected that the TikTok sensation would be an exam topic. The trending picture caught the attention of the Department of Education, and they had to address the issue.

Speaking to ZiMoja, Elijah Mhlanga, the National Department of Basic Education spokesperson, said the document might have been manipulated. He also suggested that the questions might have been set by a school as part of their internal exams, noting that there are no national exams for students under Grade 12. He said:

"There are no national exams but internal exams, which means a school could do something like this for their own purposes."

Department of Education vows to investigate the issue

Mhlanga, however, promised to investigate the issue and get to the bottom of it. He said he would contact his colleagues in several provinces to do so.

Outrage as Skomota is exam topic in schools

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that TikTok dancer Skomota was once again a trending topic. The social media star was used as an exam topic at a recent school, and social media people did not like this.

The social media sensation who started the Skomota dance challenge had an entire section in an exam paper all about him. Under the school's dance section, learners were quizzed about who he is and what challenges he started on social media.

Source: Briefly News