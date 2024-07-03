Pearl Thusi recently posted a heartfelt video appreciating her eldest daughter, Thando

A video, shared by Thusi showed Thando's growth with a touching caption about the blessings she brings

Fans reacted, including stars Moozlie, Shauwn Mkhize, and Naledi Aphiwe, expressing love and admiration for Thando

Pearl Thusi may be a successful actress and DJ, but she is first a mother. The star recently left fans in tears when she posted a video on social media appreciating her eldest daughter, Thando.

Pearl Thusi showed love to her lovely daughter Thando. Image: @pearlthusi and @thando_mokoena

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi gushes over her daughter Thando in heartwarming video

Mzansi star Pearl Thusi takes her role as a mother to her two daughters seriously. The Queen Sono actress recently shared a heartfelt video showing how quickly Thando has grown.

Taking to her Instagram page, the doting mom posted a video collage showing pics and short clips of how her daughter has evolved into a beautiful young woman. The caption read:

"The real reason God has never stopped finding ways to bless me. From day 1. I sometimes wish you never grew up... but you've remained perfect through it all. I love you, my forever baby girl."

Pearl Thusi's fans react to her post

Social media users loved Pearl Thusi's appreciation post. Many, including Moozlie, Shauwn Mkhize and Naledi Aphiwe, reacted to the video.

@kwa_mammkhize said:

"She is such a darling ❤️"

@naledi_aphiwe_ wrote:

"She’s so pretty ❤️"

@moozlie added:

"My Baby✨"

@yolamphefumlo_ commented:

"She is such a cool child with a normal upbringing oh my and she is full of love"

@br.ee2375 said:

"This is sweet mkhaya. U are so blessed to have a daughter. ❤️"

