Singers Amanda Black and Nomfudo Moh portrayed sister love in a recent video where they were embracing each other.

Amanda and Nomfundo praise each other

There is nothing more heartwarming to see than two sisters lifting each other up and fixing one another's crowns. This is what Nomfundo Moh and Amanda Black did when they ran into one another recently.

The two much-loved SA singers hugged each other in a heartwarming video shared on Instagram and showed each other love.

"Summary of my Sunday? Nansi. @amandablacksa I love you, queen. Thank you fam, for 300k Followers."

Amanda responded and said, "Love you!!! You warm and bright human. Mad for you!"

Mzansi sends kind words to Nomdundo and Amanda

Netizens were left swooning at how much Amanda and Nomfundo love one another and were very happy to see each other. This is what Mzansi had to say.

call_me_ntsindie shared:

"Nomfundo has such a pure heart."

nokz.nonki4 added:

"A song with both of you guys, my goodness, my year would be filled. Because the healing you possess in your music is remarkable."

phumlamusic shared:

"I would Cry five years."

mandz.not.hot added:

"Yoh I love you both so much."

zoemodiga added:

"THIIIIS. Makes me happy."

lulushezi' said:

"Yes, we need a collabo, please."

nwabisodimpho added:

"Why am I sharing a tear. This is so sweet."

sthandwa d shared:

"Please, a song will seal it. I'm telling you, we demand the album."

